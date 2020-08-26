UK PM Johnson calls for 'transparent' probe into what happened to Russia's Navalny

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Wednesday for a transparent investigation into what happened to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, saying Britain would join international efforts to ensure justice is done.

“The poisoning of Alexey Navalny shocked the world,” Johnson said on Twitter. “The UK stands in solidarity with him and his family. We need a full, transparent investigation into what happened. The perpetrators must be held accountable and the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done.”