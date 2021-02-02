Canada condemns verdict against Kremlin critic Navalny, calls for release of protesters

A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via REUTERS

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday condemned a Russian court’s decision to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and called on Moscow “to release all those unjustly detained for exercising their rights”.

The comments were published on the Canadian foreign ministry’s Twitter feed a few hours after Navalny was handed a three-and-a-half-year sentence for alleged parole violations. Riot police detained more than 5,300 people who took part in protests across Russia on Sunday calling for his release.