Navalny allies urge supporters to commemorate murder of opposition politician Nemtsov on Feb 27

FILE PHOTO: People attend a rally in memory of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015, in Moscow, Russia February 24, 2019. The placard reads "I love Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday called on his supporters to commemorate the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov on Feb. 27 and to lay flowers at the site of his murder in central Moscow near the Kremlin.

Navalny’s allies - many of whom are now abroad or under house arrest - have declared a moratorium on street protests until the spring.