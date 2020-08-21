Kremlin critic to remain in Siberian hospital until condition stabilises: chief doctor

Alexander Murakhovsky, chief doctor of a hospital, where Alexei receives medical treatment, speaks with the media in Omsk, Russia August 21, 2020. Alexei Navalny began feeling ill, en route from Tomsk to Moscow, on a plane which made an emergency landing in Omsk due to his serious condition. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

OMSK, Russia (Reuters) - The chief doctor at the Siberian hospital where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being treated said on Friday that he would remain there until his condition stabilised.

Navalny’s wife appealed to President Vladimir Putin in a letter earlier on Friday to allow him to be transported to Germany to receive medical assistance, but Russian doctors have said his condition is too unstable for him to be moved from hospital.

Navalny, 44, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison.