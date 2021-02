FILE PHOTO: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is accused of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran, stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Russia February 16, 2021, in this still image taken from video. Press Service of Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday judges at the European Court of Human Rights had ruled to order Russia to release him.