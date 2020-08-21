German doctors say Navalny is in a fit state to fly: activists

Medical specialists of an air ambulance, who arrived from Germany to pick up Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, enter a hospital in Omsk, Russia August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

BERLIN (Reuters) - German doctors who flew overnight to Omsk to transport Russian politician Alexei Navalny to Berlin for treatment say that he is in a fit state to be airlifted, the German activist organisation that sent the plane said on Friday.

Doctors in the Siberian city earlier said that Navalny’s medical condition did not permit him to be moved. The politician is in a coma after being taken suddenly ill on Thursday after drinking what his allies believe was poisoned tea.

“We heard back from the German medical team that they are able and willing to fly Mr Navalny to Berlin, and that this is also the wish of his family,” the Cinema for Peace Foundation said in a statement.

“The Russian authorities state that they consulted with the German doctors and that it is not safe for him to travel. This is incorrect,” the statement continued.