EU calls on Russia to let Navalny get treatment in Germany: spokeswoman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday called on Moscow to allow swiftly for treatment in Germany of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as well as a probe into his suspected poisoning.

“We expect a swift, independent, transparent investigation and if confirmed those responsible must be held to account,” a Commission spokeswoman told a daily news conference.

“We trust that the Russian authorities will stand by their promises to allow Mr Navalny to be safely and speedily transferred abroad in order to receive medical treatment in line with the wishes of his family,” she said.