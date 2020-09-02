EU condemns 'in the strongest possible terms' Russian Navalny poisoning: statement

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union condemned “in the strongest possible terms” on Wednesday the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and called on Russia to thoroughly investigate the assassination attempt and bring those responsible to justice.
“The use of chemical weapons under any circumstances is completely unacceptable and a breach of international law,” the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a statement.
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Chris Reese