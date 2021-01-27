Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Russia says Navalny affair could undermine future Moscow-EU cooperation: Ifax

By Reuters Staff

People hold signs in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could undermine the possibility of further cooperation between Moscow and the European Union, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, when addressing a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for greater dialogue between Russia and the EU and a more positive agenda to try to improve strained relations that he said had prompted a fall in trade.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle

