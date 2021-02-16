Russian state prosecutors seek fine for Kremlin critic Navalny in slander case

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is accused of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran, is seen inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Russia February 16, 2021, in this still image taken from video. Press Service of Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday asked for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be fined 950,000 roubles ($12,962) for slandering a World War Two veteran, a charge he calls politically motivated.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was jailed this month for almost three years for parole violations he said were trumped up. The West has condemned the case and is discussing possible sanctions on Russia.

Navalny believes the slander case is an attempt by the Kremlin to smear his reputation. The Kremlin says it does not interfere in such matters which are the preserve of the judicial system.