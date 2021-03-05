Russia will soon publish retaliatory stop list of U.S. сitizens: TASS cites foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: A security guard looks towards the Spasskaya Tower of the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral from a pedestrian bridge over the Moskva river at the Zaryadye Park in central Moscow, Russia September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow will soon publish a list of U.S. citizens it will take measures against in response to sanctions imposed on Russians over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the TASS news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union, but said it would take reciprocal measures.