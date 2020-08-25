World News
France calls for transparent probe on suspected poisoning of Navalny

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Foreign ministry called on Tuesday for an independent and transparent investigation into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny

“It is vital that Russian authorities conduct a prompt and transparent investigation to establish the circumstances in which this act was committed”, the ministry said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week France was ready to give Navalny all necessary assistance, including asylum.

