France calls for transparent probe on suspected poisoning of Navalny

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Foreign ministry called on Tuesday for an independent and transparent investigation into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny
“It is vital that Russian authorities conduct a prompt and transparent investigation to establish the circumstances in which this act was committed”, the ministry said in a statement.
French President Emmanuel Macron said last week France was ready to give Navalny all necessary assistance, including asylum.
