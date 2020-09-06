France's Le Drian: Russia has explaining to do on Navalny

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affair Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is seen at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

PARIS(Reuters) - French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday slammed the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital and said Russia must provide explanations.

“It is a serious situation. This is one more Russian opponent who is poisoned on Russian soil with a Russian military product. So we say to the Russians: tell us about it..We want explanations,” Le Drian told France Inter radio.

Russia said on Thursday the West should not rush to judge it over the poisoning of Navalny and that there were no grounds to accuse it of the crime.