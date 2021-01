G7 calls for peaceful Navalny protesters to be released by Russia

People hold signs in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the G7 called on Russia to release protesters detained on Saturday following the arrest of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“We are...deeply concerned by the detention of thousands of peaceful protesters and journalists, and call upon Russia to adhere to its national and international obligations and release those detained arbitrarily for exercising their right of peaceful assembly,” the group of some of the world’s richest nations said.