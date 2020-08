German ambulance aircraft Bombardier Challenger 604 D-AFAD with a team specialised in treating coma patients, which left Germany to pick up Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, descends before landing at an airport in Omsk, Russia August 21, 2020. in this picture obtained from social media. ALEXEY GOLSHEV - VK SPOTTING IN OMSK via REUTERS

OMSK, Russia (Reuters) - A Russian doctor said on Friday the hospital in Siberia treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had decided to allow German doctors to fly him to Germany for treatment.

The doctor said the hospital could help transport Navalny to the airport and that he would be moved within several hours. He added that Navalny was in an induced coma.