Medical specialists of an air ambulance, who arrived from Germany to pick up Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, enter a hospital in Omsk, Russia August 21, 2020. Navalny was taken ill with suspected poisoning en route from Tomsk to Moscow on a plane, which made an emergency landing in Omsk. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

OMSK, Russia (Reuters) - A group of German doctors arrived at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on Friday after travelling there to help treat Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, a Reuters witness said.

Navalny’s allies want the German doctors to fly Navalny back to Germany to be treated, but the Russian doctors at the hospital say his condition is too unstable for him to be transported.