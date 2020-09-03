World News
Senior German MP: Nord Stream 2 must be part of response to Navalny poisoning

FILE PHOTO: Norbert Roettgen of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrives at their party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - A European response that involves the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is needed against Russia after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent, a senior German lawmaker in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party said.

“There must be a European response,” Norbert Roettgen told Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday. “We must pursue hard politics, we must respond with the only language (Russian President Vladimir) Putin understands - that is gas sales,” he said.

