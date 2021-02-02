Germany condemns jail sentence handed to Kremlin critic Navalny

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a virtual news conference at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. Clemens Bilan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the sentencing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday was a “bitter blow” to the rule of law in Russia and demanded Navalny’s immediate release.

“Today’s verdict against Alexei Navalny is a bitter blow against fundamental freedoms and the rule of law in Russia,” he wrote on Twitter, describing Navalny’s prosecution as arbitrary.

“Alexey Navalny must be released immediately,” he added.