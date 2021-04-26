Germany criticises charges against Navalny's associates

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a sign as she takes part in a demonstration in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Using anti-terror laws against political opponents is “in no way in line with rule of law”, a German government spokesman said on Monday, criticising charges against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s associates.

Moscow prosecutors on Monday ordered regional campaign groups supporting jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to stop their activities pending a request to outlaw them and his Anti-Corruption Foundation, representatives of the groups said.

The German government spokesman also said that Navalny must be freed immediately.

“Mr Navalny needs adequate medical treatment and access to doctors he trusts,” the spokesman said.