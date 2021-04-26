Germany criticises charges against Navalny's associates

BERLIN (Reuters) - Using anti-terror laws against political opponents is “in no way in line with rule of law”, a German government spokesman said on Monday, criticising charges against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s associates.
Moscow prosecutors on Monday ordered regional campaign groups supporting jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to stop their activities pending a request to outlaw them and his Anti-Corruption Foundation, representatives of the groups said.
The German government spokesman also said that Navalny must be freed immediately.
“Mr Navalny needs adequate medical treatment and access to doctors he trusts,” the spokesman said.
