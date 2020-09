FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists after he was released from a detention centre in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin has not received a Russian request to send investigators to Germany to look into the case of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

A department of Russia’s interior ministry earlier said it wanted to send investigators to work alongside German colleagues on the case.