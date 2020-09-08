World News
September 8, 2020 / 10:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia summons German envoy over Berlin comments on Navalny

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the German ambassador to Moscow over statements made by Berlin on the situation concerning Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, 44, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to Germany last month after collapsing on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. Germany has concluded he was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Germany of “bluffing” in a statement on her Facebook page.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Gareth Jones

