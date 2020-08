FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday they had saved his life.

Navalny, a long-time opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin and campaigner against corruption, fell gravely ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning and after two days at the Siberian hospital was flown for treatment in Germany.

