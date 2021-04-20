Kremlin critic Navalny in solitary ward on glucose drip, says lawyer

An exterior view shows the IK-3 penal colony, which houses a hospital where jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was reportedly transferred, in Vladimir, Russia April 19, 2021. Alexei Liptser, a lawyer for Navalny, said the hunger-striking opposition politician was earlier transferred to a prison hospital at a penal colony in the town of Vladimir following a decision by authorities. REUTERS/Alexander Reshetnikov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has been on a hunger strike in prison since the end of March, is in a solitary ward at a prison hospital specialising in tuberculosis treatment, one of his lawyers wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Vadim Kobzev said Navalny had been admitted to hospital on Sunday and given a glucose drip. The United States has warned Moscow of serious repercussions if he should die in jail.