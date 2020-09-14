Navalny making further progress, can leave bed at times: hospital

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hospitalized Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is making further progress and has been completely weaned off mechanical ventilation, Berlin’s Charite hospital said on Monday.

“He is currently undergoing mobilization and is able to leave his bed for short periods of time,” said the hospital, where Navalny is being treated for what Germany and its major allies have described as a poison attack.

The German government said earlier on Monday laboratories in Sweden and France have independently confirmed that Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok.