Russian investigator visited Navalny's foundation office in Moscow, foundation head says

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019./File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An investigator from Tomsk, looking into the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, visited the office of the opposition politician’s anti-corruption foundation in Moscow on Wendesday, its head told Reuters on Thursday.

Russian investigators are conducting a preliminary probe into the case and want to question two of the foundation’s employees, Ilya Pakhomov and Maria Pevchikh, who were with Navalny in Tomsk before he fell ill last month, Ivan Zhdanov said.

Navalny fell violently ill on a flight in Russia last month and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have established he was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent, a poison developed by the Soviet military, though Russia denies this and says it has seen no evidence.