Kremlin dismisses U.S. call to destroy its chemical weapons as baseless

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference, held online in a video conference mode, in Moscow, Russia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as baseless and illogical U.S. calls for Russia to destroy its chemicals weapons, saying that Moscow had destroyed them long ago in line with the chemical weapons convention.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the U.S. was the one that should fulfill its obligations under the convention and that its statements looked like another attempt to hold Russia back.