Kremlin says mass detentions at Navalny protests are not repressions

A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday rejected allegations of Russian state repression against opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s supporters and said police had made mass detentions because protesters broke the law by taking part in illegal rallies.

Police have detained thousands of people in recent weeks for taking part in rallies against Navalny’s jailing, according to a protest monitor.