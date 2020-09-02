Kremlin says Germany did not tell Moscow Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Germany had not yet told Moscow directly about its finding that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had been poisoned by a nerve agent of the Novichok family, the RIA news agency reported.

A German government spokesman said earlier that tests on Navalny produced “unequivocal evidence” that he had been poisoned with Novichok.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was unaware of the finding.