Russia says Navalny will receive treatment in prison if ill

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny would be treated as appropriate like any other prisoner if he was ill but declined to comment on his condition.

Navalny was moved to a sick ward with symptoms of a respiratory illness and has been tested for the coronavirus, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, after Navalny said he had a high temperature and cough.