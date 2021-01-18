Russia says Western anger over Navalny case meant to distract from problems at home

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Western countries’ expressions of outrage over the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were designed to distract their own citizens from domestic problems.

Police detained Navalny on his arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.(This story fixes typo in headline)