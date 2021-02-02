Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Kremlin critic Navalny to spend two years and eight months in jail - lawyer

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, speaks with lawyers before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny will spend two years and eight months in jail instead of the full three-and-a-half-year term he was handed on Tuesday because of time under house arrest he has earlier served, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

A court sentenced Navalny earlier to three-and-a-half years in jail after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up