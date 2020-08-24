World News
August 24, 2020 / 4:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel calls on Russia to hold perpetrators accountable in Navalny case

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Fort de Bregancon, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, on August 20, 2020. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and hold the perpetrators accountable.

German doctors treating Navalny at a Berlin hospital said earlier on Monday examinations indicated he was poisoned before collapsing on a plane in Russia last week.

“Those responsible must be identified and held accountable,” Merkel said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Andrew Heavens

