Navalny is victim of murder attempt using Novichok, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to lead the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany September 2, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Alexei Navalny is the victim of a murder attempt with the nerve agent Novichok, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that Russia must answer “difficult questions” related to the attack against President Vladimir Putin’s critic.

“This is disturbing information about the attemped murder through poisoning against a leading Russian opposition figure,” Merkel said. “Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group. This poison could be identified unequivocally in tests.”