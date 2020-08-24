Russia health officials say Navalny had tested negative for cholinesterase inhibitors

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian health officials said on Monday that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had tested negative for cholinesterase inhibitors when he was hospitalised in Omsk last week, contradicting a diagnosis made by German doctors treating him in Berlin.

Navalny showed no signs of having been poisoned when he was admitted to the clinic and tests were carried out on him to check for a wide range of substances, including inhibitors, the health ministry in Omsk said in a statement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning, after the German hospital treating Navalny said its findings indicated “poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors”