After release from hospital, Navalny says he plans to have physiotherapy every day

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media September 23, 2020. Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny posted a picture of himself on a park bench on Instagram on Wednesday after having been discharged from a hospital in Germany, where doctors treated him for poisoning with a nerve agent.

The 44-year-old opposition politician said he planned to have physiotherapy every day and could follow treatment at a rehabilitation centre to regain his motor skills, including the full use of his left hand.

In his post, Navalny said he was learning to regain his balance by standing on one leg and thanked doctors at Berlin’s Charite hospital for the treatment he had received.