Ally of Kremlin critic Navalny says new protest action planned for Sunday: MBKh media outlet

FILE PHOTO: Leonid Volkov, chief of staff of Navalny's team, speaks during a news conference with "Cinema for Peace" founder Jaka Bizilj after Bizilj's foundation arranged for an ambulance aircraft to head to Omsk to pick up Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Berlin, Germany August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday announced plans to stage some kind of new anti-Kremlin protest action this Sunday, saying the format for the event would be different from recent rallies, the MBKh media outlet reported.

Leonid Volkov said further details would be announced later on Tuesday or on Wednesday, but said the plan would seek to distance protesters from the police in an unspecified way.

Thousands of people have been detained by police at nationwide rallies in recent weeks for protesting against the jailing of Navalny.