Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny moved from Moscow prison: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Russia February 20, 2021, in this still image taken from video. Press Service of Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been moved from a prison in Moscow, his lawyer said on Thursday, a move that may mean he is being moved to a prison camp outside the Russian capital.

Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed earlier this month over alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case he said was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny.

He is due to spend a little over 2-1/2 years behind bars, according to his lawyers.

Vadim Kobzev, one of his lawyers, announced on Twitter that Navalny had been moved from a Moscow jail.