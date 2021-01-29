Russia puts Pussy Riot member under house arrest ahead of protests

FILE PHOTO: Political activist and member of the punk protest band Pussy Riot Maria Alyokhina speaks during an interview before a concert to support sisters Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khachaturyan, who are on trial for the murder of their reportedly abusive father in Moscow, Russia August 18, 2019. Picture taken 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court ordered Maria Alyokhina, a member of the Pussy Riot punk band, to be kept under house arrest until March 23 for violating restrictions related to the pandemic, the court said on Friday.

The move comes ahead of protests on Sunday planned by allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who are calling on authorities to release him from jail.

Alyokhina was detained on Wednesday.