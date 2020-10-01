Kremlin critic Navalny vows return to Russia

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, now recovering in Berlin, told Der Spiegel magazine that he intended to return to Russia to continue his political activities, campaigning to unseat President Vladimir Putin.

“I will not give Putin the gift of not returning to Russia,” he told the magazine in an interview published on Thursday, later adding: “I do not want to be opposition leader in exile.”