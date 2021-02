FILE PHOTO: A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry accused Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s allies of treachery on Tuesday for discussing possible sanctions against Russia with the West over the opposition politician’s jailing, the RIA news agency reported.