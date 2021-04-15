Navalny ally Sobol says Russian court has sentenced her to community service

Slideshow ( 2 images )

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter on Thursday that she had been sentenced in court to a year of community service for using violence to trespass on private property.

Sobol’s trial comes amid a crackdown on Navalny’s allies and supporters, who staged several rallies to protest over his jailing earlier this year. The case relates to an incident in December.