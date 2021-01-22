Kremlin critic Navalny's spokeswoman jailed for nine days before protest - her Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, waits outside a hospital, where Navalny receives medical treatment in Omsk, Russia August 21, 2020. Navalny began feeling ill, en route from Tomsk to Moscow, on a plane which made an emergency landing in Omsk due to his serious condition. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman for nine days on Friday, meaning she cannot attend an opposition protest planned on Saturday to call for his release, she said on Twitter.

The spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, is one of several allies of Navalny who have been detained by police ahead of a planned protest that the Kremlin has said is illegal.