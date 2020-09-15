No other option but for Navalny to return to Russia, says spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Opposition politician Alexei Navalny plans to return to Russia from Germany, where he is being treated in hospital following his suspected poisoning last month, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Yarmysh, in response to questions from journalists about Navalny’s travel plans, wrote: “I’ll confirm again to everyone: no other options were ever considered.”