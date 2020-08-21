Russian health officials say industrial chemical found on hair, hands of Kremlin critic Navalny

A woman attends a gathering to show support for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 20, 2020. The placard reads: "Navalny was poisoned. We know who is to blame. Alexei, live. REUTERS/Igor Russak

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Officials from the Health Ministry of a Siberian region where of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being treated in hospital said on Friday that a police laboratory had found a chemical substance of an industrial nature on his hair and hands.

Earlier on Friday Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital treating Navalny in the city of Omsk, said traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on the 44-year-old’s clothes and fingers.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison.