Trump says U.S. has to look seriously into suspected poisoning of Putin critic Navalny

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States must look “very seriously” into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Trump told reporters Washington did not have any proof yet that Navalny had been poisoned, but did not have any reason to doubt the German government’s finding he was poisoned by a nerve agent.

The United States had previously conveyed its “grave concern” to Russia after the German finding.