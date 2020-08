FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is looking at the situation involving Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday after the Russian opposition leader fell ill and was hospitalized in what Navalny’s aides said they suspect was poisoning.

Trump, speaking at an event at the White House, said U.S. officials were looking at the reported events.