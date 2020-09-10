U.S. could restrict funds for malign activities over Navalny poisoning

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists after he was released from a detention centre in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday it will work with allies to hold accountable those responsible for poisoning Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, including “through restricting funds for malign activities.”

“Russia has used chemical nerve agents from the ‘Novichok’ group in the past. The Russian people have a right to express their views without fear of retribution of any kind,” the deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Cherith Norman-Chalet, told a council meeting on chemical weapons in Syria.

The Kremlin critic is being treated in Berlin’s Charite hospital after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month. Germany says he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent. Moscow has said it has seen no evidence that Navalny, 44, was poisoned.

“We urge Russia to cooperate fully with the international community’s investigation,” Norman-Chalet told the council. “Wherever the evidence leads, we will work with allies and the international community to hold perpetrators accountable, including through restricting funds for malign activities.”

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia spoke directly after the deputy U.S. envoy and did not mention Navalny.