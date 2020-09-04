U.S. says conveyed 'grave concern' to Russia over Navalny case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday conveyed to Russia its ‘grave concern’ about German government finding that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent, the U.S. State Department said.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met in Washington with Russian ambassador Anatoliy Antonov and noted that Moscow’s use of this chemical weapon would be a clear violation of its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the department said in a statement.