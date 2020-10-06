Navalny makes first video appearance since coma, says health much improved

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has given a more than two-hour video interview to a prominent Russian YouTube blogger, his first video appearance since he was discharged from a Berlin hospital.

Navalny, 44, said his health had much improved and that doctors were surprised by the speed of his recovery, but that his hands shake significantly and he was undergoing physical therapy. The YouTube interview was dated Monday.

Navalny emerged from a coma in recent weeks after collapsing on a domestic flight in Russian Siberia in August. He was flown to Berlin for treatment and German doctors say he was poisoned with Novichok, a rare Russian nerve agent.