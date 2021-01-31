Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest

FILE PHOTO: Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny, arrives at the Charite Mitte Hospital Complex, in Berlin, Germany, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday, Navalny’s allies said on social media.

OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.

Navalnaya was also detained at a similar protest in support of her husband last week.